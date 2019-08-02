Dodge dollars on muscle cars, 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro's high price, 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid's efficiency: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 2, 2019

Dodge Power Dollars puts strong cash on 2019 muscle car (and crossover) hoods

The more horsepower you want, the bigger the incentive. We say go for it.

2020 Nissan Versa costs $15,625 to start, up more than $2,000 from last year

The small car from Nissan got a big price bump from last year.

Acura doubles up on certified pre-owned car warranty program, adds free maintenance

"New-to-you" owners get more covered miles and a free pit stop for certified used Acura vehicles.

2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

From Motor Authority:

2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro is more expensive than ever

Stepping into the hardcore off-roader will cost more than $50,000 next year, according to Cars Direct.

2020 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots

The true super sedan successor finally has been spotted.

Watch Land Rover test the new Defender in the desert

The globetrotting parade lap for the new Land Rover Defender landed in the desert, ahead of the SUV's reveal this year.

2020 Kia Optima Hybrid

2020 Kia Optima Hybrid

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Kia Optima Hybrid includes more active-safety features

This year's edition of the hybrid sedan adds active safety features and new options.

Shorter range Audi E-tron planned for Europe

The Audi crossover with a smaller battery isn't likely to make it to the U.S.

Tesla announces bigger Megapack for stationary storage

The stations could easily provide more power to grids when solar cells aren't harvesting as much energy.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Jaguar F-Pace speeds into new year with special editions, new price 2020 Jaguar F-Pace speeds into new year with special editions, new price
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 settles for second best The 2020 Cadillac XT6 settles for second best
First drive: 2020 Subaru Outback crosses over into the un-crossover First drive: 2020 Subaru Outback crosses over into the un-crossover
First drive review: 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport prototype heats up Volkswagen's chill crossover First drive review: 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport prototype heats up Volkswagen's chill crossover
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.