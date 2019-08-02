Acura doubles up on certified pre-owned car warranty program, adds free maintenance

Car buyers shopping certified pre-owned vehicles may want to take a second look at Acura.

The Japanese luxury brand announced changes to its CPO warranty program this week with double the amount of coverage. Acura CPO vehicles, no older than six model years, will now have a standard warranty of 2 years/100,000 total odometer miles, or whichever comes first. Note the language for the latter half of the warranty change, however. Total odometer miles includes whatever miles a previous owner logged on the particular vehicle. Shoppers looking at, say, a 2015 TLX with 50,000 miles will receive 50,000 additional miles of coverage, or the 2-year timeframe.

2015 Acura RDX

Still, it's a massive shift. The previous CPO warranty only covered one year or 12,000 miles after the purchase.

Not only has Acura sweetened the actual warranty, but CPO buyers will also get a few new perks. One scheduled maintenance appointment will be on Acura for all CPO buyers. The maintenance includes an oil and filter change, a tire rotation, new air intake and cabin air filters, and a change of the rear differential, and brake fluids. Further, a three-month trial subscription to Acura's connected service AcuraLink is part of the deal. The two perks join previous amenities such as three months of Sirius XM satellite radio, 24-hour roadside assistance, and a concierge.

2015 Acura TLX 3.5 SH-AWD

For Acura to label a model CPO, the vehicle have fewer than 80,000 miles on the odometer, and be no older than six model years at the time of certification. The certifying process includes a multi-point inspection by an Acura technician to ensure the car is in fine shape.