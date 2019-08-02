Dodge Power Dollars puts strong cash on 2019 muscle car (and crossover) hoods

Dodge is ready to clean out inventory ahead of the new year and it has a pretty nifty incentive campaign to help do so.

The brand revealed Thursday its "Dodge Power Dollars" campaign. Dodge will dish out $10 per horsepower toward the purchase of any 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger, or Durango model. Added up, it's a rather sizable amount taken off of each car's sticker price, even for V-6-powered models.

2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat Octane Edition

At the low end, the Challenger, Charger, and Durango each feature a 3.6-liter V-6 that makes 305 hp, 292 hp, and 293 hp in base trims. Multiply those figures by 10 and buyers are looking at $3,050, $2,920, and $2,930 any of the cars, respectively. The V-6 power ratings fluctuate with the addition of all-wheel drive to the Charger (300 hp) and between two Durango trims (295 hp in GT and Citadel models), and the discount climbs. The least expensive V-8 powered models are subject to at least $3,600 off for Durangos. The figure climbs to $3,700 for Chargers and $3,750 for Challengers thanks to incremental power increases from the 5.7-liter V-8 found in R/T trims.

2019 Dodge Durango

At the top of the food chain sits the Challenger Hellcat Redeye with 797 hp, thanks to a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. With a lofty power figure comes a mighty big discount of $7,970. Buyers will be looking at an retail price for less than $64,000. Standard Hellcat models for both the Charger and Challenger make 717 hp. That's still $7,170 off the price of either car.

Obviously, the most powerful cars have the biggest discounts, and naturally, they're the most expensive models Dodge sells. The brand didn't say how long the campaign will run, but things kicked off nationally on Aug. 1.