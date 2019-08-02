2020 Nissan Versa costs $15,625 to start, up more than $2,000 from last year

With fewer sedans to choose from, it only gives cars like the 2020 Nissan Versa more room to breathe. On Friday, the brand released prices for the third-generation Versa.

The redesigned Versa is $2,300 more expensive than the outgoing model. Base models will start at $15,625, which includes an $895 destination charge, up from $13,325 last year. Though, it's hard to imagine many buyers will actually pay the $15,625 because it reflects an S trim equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission. For the CVT, buyers will be looking at a $17,295 price tag. The more well-equipped SV model starts at $18,535 and the sportier SR trim commands $19,135. No matter which one, every Versa sports a 1.6-liter inline-4 engine with 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque.

2020 Nissan Versa

The EPA hasn't released official estimates for the 2020 Versa, though Nissan said it expects the compact car to return 32 mpg city, 40 highway, 35 combined with the CVT. The brand estimates the 5-speed manual will be a far less frugal at 27/35/30 mpg.

The shrunken Altima of sorts is well-equipped for a small sedan. With the Nissan Safety Shield suite of active safety technology standard on SV and SR trim, it's not surprising a range-topping model will cost over $20,000 after taxes and other fees. Anyone shopping Nissan's entry-level crossover, the Kicks, will also find the Versa familiar. The interiors are closely related—unsurprising knowing the Versa and Kicks share a platform.

2020 Nissan Versa

Buyers will find standard keyless ignition, power windows, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and three USB ports. On the options list, and included in higher-end models, is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, and automatic climate control. Nissan Safety Shield is standard equipment on the SV and SR trims. The latter also adds sporting touches like 17-inch wheels and LED headlights.

The 2020 Versa goes on sale this summer.