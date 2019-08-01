Top stolen cars in the US, Acura's sneak peek at what's next, dwindling confidence in EVs: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 1, 2019

Here are the 10 most stolen cars in the US

The Dodge Charger and Challenger topped the list, but every car in the top 20 had a big engine or big price tag.

Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V-8 specs revealed: 430 horsepower, 475 pound-feet of torque

Ford's new, big V-8 that's optional in the Super Duty pickup is tops among gas-powered engines for power.

2019 Toyota RAV4 is a Top Safety Pick+, with a catch

The IIHS' top award goes to the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid when equipped with certain headlights.

Teaser for Acura Type S Concept debuting at 2019 Monterey Car Week

Teaser for Acura Type S Concept debuting at 2019 Monterey Car Week

From Motor Authority:

Acura Type S Concept teased ahead of Monterey Car Week

The Type S badge will return to Acura and we'll get our first look at what means later this month.

Dodge giving $10 for every horsepower on any purchase of a 2019 Challenger, Charger or Durango

The automaker is offering up to $7,970 in incentives for high-powered muscle cars this month.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray order guide reveals standard equipment, options

Here's what's coming as standard equipment on the new mid-engine Corvette.

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

From Green Car Reports:

Study: Americans have little confidence in EVs, less in self-driving cars

In a new study, J.D. Power said that fewer than half of new-car shoppers said they'd consider buying an electric car.

VP Mike Pence says Workhorse deal to proceed for GM Lordstown plant

The deal to buy the shuttered GM factory in Ohio may be done, but its new owners aren't yet talking.

Project examines how to automate charging for self-driving fleets

Car charging companies are looking for ways to make fleet charging quicker and automated.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

First drive: 2020 Subaru Outback crosses over into the un-crossover First drive: 2020 Subaru Outback crosses over into the un-crossover
First drive review: 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport prototype heats up Volkswagen's chill crossover First drive review: 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport prototype heats up Volkswagen's chill crossover
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 settles for second best The 2020 Cadillac XT6 settles for second best
2020 Jaguar F-Pace speeds into new year with special editions, new price 2020 Jaguar F-Pace speeds into new year with special editions, new price
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.