Top stolen cars in the US, Acura's sneak peek at what's next, dwindling confidence in EVs: What's New @ The Car Connection

Here are the 10 most stolen cars in the US

The Dodge Charger and Challenger topped the list, but every car in the top 20 had a big engine or big price tag.

Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V-8 specs revealed: 430 horsepower, 475 pound-feet of torque

Ford's new, big V-8 that's optional in the Super Duty pickup is tops among gas-powered engines for power.

2019 Toyota RAV4 is a Top Safety Pick+, with a catch

The IIHS' top award goes to the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid when equipped with certain headlights.

Teaser for Acura Type S Concept debuting at 2019 Monterey Car Week

From Motor Authority:

Acura Type S Concept teased ahead of Monterey Car Week

The Type S badge will return to Acura and we'll get our first look at what means later this month.

Dodge giving $10 for every horsepower on any purchase of a 2019 Challenger, Charger or Durango

The automaker is offering up to $7,970 in incentives for high-powered muscle cars this month.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray order guide reveals standard equipment, options

Here's what's coming as standard equipment on the new mid-engine Corvette.

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

From Green Car Reports:

Study: Americans have little confidence in EVs, less in self-driving cars

In a new study, J.D. Power said that fewer than half of new-car shoppers said they'd consider buying an electric car.

VP Mike Pence says Workhorse deal to proceed for GM Lordstown plant

The deal to buy the shuttered GM factory in Ohio may be done, but its new owners aren't yet talking.

Project examines how to automate charging for self-driving fleets

Car charging companies are looking for ways to make fleet charging quicker and automated.