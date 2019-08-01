Here are the 10 most stolen cars in the US

A stolen car is never a great scenario, and it appears car thieves have favorites. The Highway Loss Data Institute released Thursday its list of vehicles most stolen in the U.S., and it's not good news for Dodge owners.

Topping the list is the Dodge Charger equipped with a Hemi V-8 engine. The muscle car is stolen over five times more often than the industry average. Right behind it is the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, an even more powerful two-door muscle car, which is also stolen five times more often than the average car. No. 3 is the Infiniti Q50, which is a reprieve for Mopar fans, we guess.

The final seven cars making up the 10 most stolen vehicles are:

- Infiniti QX80

- GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab

- Dodge Challenger (non-Hellcat)

- Nissan Maxima

- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 crew cab

- Chrysler 300

- Mercedes-Benz S-Class long-wheelbase

Right under the top 10 sits the Dodge Charger without a Hemi, which means Dodge's muscle cars are hot items for car thieves. The Chrysler 300 is also related to the Charger and Challenger duo, which presents an interesting relationship between the three and how likely they are to be stolen. Each of the vehicles outside of the top three are at least three times more likely to be stolen compared to an industry average.

According to the data, all 20 vehicles that appeared at the top of the list—among 300 vehicles—were luxury cars or pickups, or had big engines.

The least stolen car, according to the data compiled in May? A BMW 3-Series sedan.

HLDI compiled data from the 2016-2018 model years and only included vehicles that received at least 20,000 insured examples and a minimum of 100 claims. Naturally, this excludes low-volume models such as supercars and high-end luxury cars that are likely also the target of thieves.