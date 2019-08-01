Ford Super Duty 7.3-liter V-8 specs revealed: 430 horsepower, 475 pound-feet of torque

For 2020, the Ford F-Series Super Duty received a host updates, and chief among them is a new 7.3-liter V-8. On Thursday, the automaker shared how much power the new engine option will provide owners.

The figures are 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. Both of those numbers are enough to make the optional V-8 a best-in-class gasoline engine for all the way through Class 7 commercial vehicles. What's better for those towing or hauling large loads, peak hp comes at 5,500 rpm, while peak torque hits down low at 4,000 rpm. The 7.3-liter engine is married to a 10-speed automatic transmission in most trucks. Ford didn't announce towing specs for the 7.3-liter gasser, which will come later.

Ford will still offer the 6.7-liter turbodiesel and 6.2-liter V-8 gas engine in its Super Duty range.

2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 Tremor Off-Road Package

In comparison, Chevrolet's most powerful gasoline engine displaces 6.6 liters with 401 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque. Those shopping Ram pickups will find a 6.4-liter V-8 with 410 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque. Chevy pairs its engine to a 6-speed automatic transmission, while Ram's gasoline option for heavy-duty pickups comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Ford first plans to offer the new 7.3-liter V-8 with the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty. Then, it will make its way throughout the Super Duty family up to the F-750 medium-duty trucks. Of note, the engine will make slightly less power for the larger trucks. The automaker said the engine is certified to produce 350 hp and 468 lb-ft from the F-450 and up. F-650 and F-750 models will also stick to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The F-53 and F-59 chassis cabs will also receive the engine option, as will the updated E-Series commercial van. Further, Ford mentioned a calibration intended to help improve fuel efficiency but did not provide specifics on it with the Thursday announcement.

Buyers looking for an alternative to Ram's Power Wagon should also be intrigued with the Super Duty's new Tremor package. It adds off-road goodies to the heavy-duty truck such as an off-road suspension and 35-inch all-terrain tires.