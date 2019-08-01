2019 Toyota RAV4 is a Top Safety Pick+, with a catch

The redesigned 2019 Toyota RAV4 earned the IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ rating, the agency announced Thursday.

However, that rating doesn't apply to all cars. Instead, that honor only applies to the RAV4 Hybrid. In the insurance industry-funded firm's crash tests, the compact crossover aced all six tests. They include the standard barrage of tests: driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint.

2019 Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 is also equipped with standard active safety technology that meets IIHS guidelines for front-crash prevention. At 12 mph and 25 mph, the vehicle avoided a crash, which earned the RAV4 a "Superior" rating. To qualify for a Top Safety Pick+, the IIHS demands an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating.

The asterisk comes with the headlights. Only the RAV4 Hybrid model earned a "Good" rating for its headlights. All other RAV4 trims received scores that do not qualify for an award from the IIHS. The IIHS found the Hybrid model's LED projectors with a curve-adaptive function were worthy of the "Good" rating. Other models use LED reflectors or static LED projectors. They earned "Marginal" and "Poor" ratings. High-beam assist is standard for headlight options, however, but it wasn't enough to propel other trims into Top Safety Pick+ territory.

Buyers will spend at least $28,945 for a RAV4 Hybrid, including a $1,095 destination charge. The standard RAV4 starts at $26,745.