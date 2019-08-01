2019 Toyota RAV4 is a Top Safety Pick+, with a catch

Sean Szymkowski
August 1, 2019

The redesigned 2019 Toyota RAV4 earned the IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ rating, the agency announced Thursday.

However, that rating doesn't apply to all cars. Instead, that honor only applies to the RAV4 Hybrid. In the insurance industry-funded firm's crash tests, the compact crossover aced all six tests. They include the standard barrage of tests: driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint.

The RAV4 is also equipped with standard active safety technology that meets IIHS guidelines for front-crash prevention. At 12 mph and 25 mph, the vehicle avoided a crash, which earned the RAV4 a "Superior" rating. To qualify for a Top Safety Pick+, the IIHS demands an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating.

The asterisk comes with the headlights. Only the RAV4 Hybrid model earned a "Good" rating for its headlights. All other RAV4 trims received scores that do not qualify for an award from the IIHS. The IIHS found the Hybrid model's LED projectors with a curve-adaptive function were worthy of the "Good" rating. Other models use LED reflectors or static LED projectors. They earned "Marginal" and "Poor" ratings. High-beam assist is standard for headlight options, however, but it wasn't enough to propel other trims into Top Safety Pick+ territory.

Buyers will spend at least $28,945 for a RAV4 Hybrid, including a $1,095 destination charge. The standard RAV4 starts at $26,745.

