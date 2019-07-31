VW goes shorter on its warranty, Acura goes long on hand-built cars, Hyundai Kona EV goes up in flames: What's New @ The Car Connection

VW pares back best new car warranty

The German automaker shortened the 6-year/72,000-mile warranty down to four years with two years of maintenance included.

Hyundai making rear-seat reminder standard on most models by 2022

The tech could keep children or pets from being left in the back seat.

2020 Honda Pilot full review

The three-row family hauler from Honda returns for 2020 with a new Black Edition and a stellar value in EX trims.

Acura Performance Manufacturing Center

From Motor Authority:

Here's how Acura hand-builds its exclusive luxury and super cars

Inside the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, Acura is building its most exclusive cars by hand.

Ex-Audi CEO Rupert Stadler charged in relation to diesel scandal

The former Audi CEO was charged by authorities in Germany for knowingly helping the automaker cheat emissions regulations.

Waze Carpool app now supports multiple passengers

The popular map app can now include more carpool passengers to stem traffic in metro areas.

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric

From Green Car Reports:

Hyundai Kona Electric explodes in Montreal garage

Officials say they're investigating the source of the fire.

Senate bill includes up to $1B for clean-car infrastructure

The Trump administration's infrastructure proposal includes money for clean-car infrastructure, which may include EV charging stations.

What's your favorite EV ad so far? Twitter poll results

Green Car Reports readers weighed in on the most entertaining ads for EVs so far.