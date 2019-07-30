2020 Cadillac XT6 driven, 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera debuts, electric Ford F-150 is already here: What's New @ The Car Connection

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 settles for second best

Cadillac's newest three-row crossover doesn't tread near the Escalade's massive capacity and big V-8s.

Which vehicles do owners drive the most?

A survey of used vehicles 10 years old or older found that full-size SUVs had more miles than the average for most drivers.

Paint it black: 2020 Honda Pilot arrives with new Black Edition, $100 price increase

The three-row family hauler from Honda added a top-of-the-line special edition for 2020.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera

From Motor Authority:

Entry-level 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera added to range

Good news: Porsche added a five-figure 911 for 2020. Bad news: That first figure is a "9." The second one isn't far off from there.

Sleeker 2020 Audi S7 to start at $84,895

The performance hatchback features a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6, all-wheel drive, and that luxurious shape.

C8 Chevy Corvette's first year of production close to sold out

Not bad for a car that hasn't yet gone on sale, we suppose.

Ecotuned electric F-150 conversion

From Green Car Reports:

Electric Ford F-150 already exists, as second-life conversion kit

A firm in Canada is already converting full-size Ford pickups to electric powertrains.

Tesla to improve city Autopilot driving with major software update

The automaker plans to roll out an update to Teslas that will include better traffic sign recognition.

Reports: Audi software tricks led to dirty dieselgate scandal

Engineers may have knowingly included cheat software to trick emissions regulators in recently uncovered emails.