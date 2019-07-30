2020 Lexus LX 570 Sport is a three-row, six-figure luxury bus for up to eight

The Lexus LX 570 has largely stuck to the same luxury SUV formula for years now, but for 2020, the brand plans to spice things up a little with a new Sport Package.

Lexus announced the additional equipment package Monday and said the sporting gear will only be available for three-row models. If buyers opt for the Sport Package, they will add a sport grille and tweaked lower front fascia, a reworked lower rear valence, and body-color side mirrors with a splash of chrome. Inside, the luxury SUV boasts semi-aniline leather-trimmed seats. Shoppers can choose from three upholstery colors: Black, Cabernet, or Moonlight White. Each pairs with a black headliner.

2020 Lexus LX 570 equipped with Sport Package

Those who select the Sport Package automatically add the Luxury Package group as well. Outside, that places 21-inch 10-spoked wheels at all four corners, and inside, the first two rows of seats are heated and cooled seats. Additionally, the package includes four-zone climate control, a Mark Levinson sound system with 19 speakers, heated steering wheel, and a head-up display.

Buyers receive Lexus' standard suite of active safety gear baked into the price. The grouping includes automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, and adaptive cruise control.

Under all the cushioning and technology are solid, old-school bones. The LX still shares its architecture with the Toyota Land Cruiser, which is due for a new generation next decade. Expect a new Lexus LX to follow. For now, the big SUV still sports a 5.7-liter V-8 with 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission handles gear changes.

Look for the 2020 LX 570 at dealerships in September and costs $87,675, including destination. The Sport Package-equipped models will start just north of six figures at $100,595 including destination.