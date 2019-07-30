Paint it black: 2020 Honda Pilot arrives with new Black Edition, $100 price increase

The 2020 Honda Pilot rolls into its new model year with few changes, save for the range-topping model.

Buyers shopping fully loaded Pilots will find a new Black Edition, which as it sounds, is all black. Back at the bottom of the range, the family hauler will start at $32,645. That nets buyers an LX trim with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is a $2,000 option across the board. All Pilots still feature a 280-horsepower V-6 paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. However, Pilot Touring, Elite, and Black Edition models get a 9-speed automatic that improves fuel economy slightly.

Most Pilots come with Honda's suite of active safety features (called Honda Sensing), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, eight seats (Captain's chairs are optional for the second row), and torque vectoring for AWD models. All but the base model use an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, with at least two USB ports. (Base versions have a 5.0-inch screen, no smartphone software and one USB port.)

2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition

Back to the Black Edition, the new trim builds on the Elite trim, which starts at $49,215. Adding the Black Edition goodies increases the pirce to $50,715. Selecting the package means buyers can only have their Pilot in Crystal Black, black-painted 20-inch wheels. The grille, headlight trim, door handles, and fog light inserts are all among the exterior parts that also get a blacked-out look to darken the entire SUV.

The interior sees some changes, too. Red accent lighting trades off the dark looks outside, and red accent stitching flows from the seats, to the door panels, and steering wheel. Front and second-row seats receive red perforated leather accents, and the "Black Edition" logo can be found embossed on the front seats. Similar badges are present on the grille and tailgate.

Buyers will find the 2020 Pilot on sale at dealers now. Those shopping the segment should note, the Pilot just barely undercuts Hyundai's new Palisade.