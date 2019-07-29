2020 Subaru Outback driven, first SSC Tuatara on its way, Honda EV shows off its screens: What's New @ The Car Connection

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
July 29, 2019

First drive: 2020 Subaru Outback crosses over into the un-crossover

The 2020 Subaru Outback can do everything an SUV can, except cost a fortune.

Mazda recalls more than 9K Mazda3s for poorly fitted front seats

The automaker is recalling nearly 9,500 cars for headrests that may not lock properly into place.

2020 Jaguar F-Pace speeds into new year with special editions, new price

The 300 Sport and Checkered Flag editions add flair to the mid-size crossover with sportier looks and more power on one version.

From Motor Authority:

First SSC Tuatara to be delivered during 2019 Monterey Car Week

The first hypercar from the automaker will show at The Quail next month, a decade after we caught our first glimpses.

2020 Audi A1 Citycarver: The new soft-roader for urbanites

Audi's smallest car is appropriately named, just don't expect it to come to the U.S. anytime soon.

Dealer turns back clock on Ford F-150 with retro package

One dealer turned the clock back with an old look on a new pickup.

From Green Car Reports:

Honda packs its retro urban EV with a dash full of screens

The small Honda electric car bound for the rest of the world has a retro look outside but futuristic screens inside.

Street charger tucks away for pedestrian access during the day

Decluttering sidewalks with retractable EV chargers is how one company envisions the future for street charging.

Two-speed transmission for EVs could make a comeback

German supplier ZF may offer a two-speed transmission for electric cars that could help driving in cities.

2019
The Car Connection

