2020 Jaguar F-Pace speeds into new year with special editions, new price

The 2020 Jaguar F-Pace gets two new special edition models this year, along with a modest price increase.

The British luxury brand detailed the new F-Pace 300 Sport and Checkered Flag editions last week. Along with the two special models, the brand said the crossover will start at $46,225, up from $45,825 for a base 2019 F-Pace. The former of the two special edition models isn't simply an appearance package, either.

2020 Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport

The 300 Sport includes a turbo-4 that makes 296 horsepower. Compared to the standard turbo-4, the Sport 300 model makes an extra 49 hp. With 296 pound-feet of torque also on tap, the F-Pace 300 Sport will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds. With more "go" under the hood, the model also receives a slightly more exotic appearance to match that include Dark Satin Gray exterior in the grille surround, on side vents, window surrounds, and more. Further, "300 Sport" badges sit on the grille and tailgate.

Inside, the F-Pace dons yellow contrast stitching and more "300 Sport" badges floor mats and steering wheel. The same logo is also embossed on the headrests. A 12.3-inch touchscreen display is standard, as is a Meridian sound system, and 18-way power-adjustable front sport seats. Prices for the F-Pace 300 Sport begin at $63,025.

2020 Jaguar F-Pace Checkered Flag Edition

The F-Pace Checkered Flag edition sticks with standard turbo-4 engine that makes 247 hp, however, its duds mimic the R-Sport model. A sport front bumper is in place along with gloss back details for the grille, side vents, and roof rails. Inside, leather and meshed aluminum trim the cabin along with Checkered Flag badges on the treadplates. Buyers will face a $59,425 starting price before additional options for the Checkered Flag edition.

Aside from the two new special editions, the SUV largely stays the same. The Premium, Prestige, Portfolio, R-Sport, S, and SVR models all remain. The most expensive is still the SVR model with its supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 and an $81,625 base price. This year, though, every F-Pace features an infotainment system that's compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.