Mazda recalls more than 9K Mazda3s for poorly fitted front seats

The latest 2019 Mazda 3 is subject to another new recall. According to documents the Japanese brand filed with the NHTSA, Mazda is recalling 9,430 cars for poorly fitted front seats.

The documents, published last week, detail an issue with head restraints in the compact cars. In a crash, the head restraints could detach and increase the possibility of injury. Mazda said the seat cover material could interfere with the head restraint lock button. If this happens, the button may stick and never lock.

Owners will be able to know right away if their 2019 Mazda 3 features the defect. Toying with the lock and release button for the head restraint will show if the part actually locks into place, or if it's able to freely move around. Mazda added it's not aware of any reports involving injuries due to the defect.

Mazda said it will notify owners by mail and they will be instructed to take their cars to a dealership for a fix. Technicians will install plastic spacers at the bottom of the lock and release button for the head restraints. With the spacers, the seat material will not interfere with the button's locking function.

All work will be completed for free. Owners should receive notice before Sept. 3.