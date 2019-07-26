2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport first drive, 2020 Corvette 0-60 mph times fall, automakers deal with California: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive review: 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport prototype heats up Volkswagen's chill crossover
The five-seat crossover based on the seven-seat Atlas is nearly identical in every way—except the roofline.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado Duramax diesel delivers up to 33 mpg highway
EPA figures released Thursday rate a rear-drive, diesel-powered Silverado 1500 at 33 mpg, more efficient than diesel-powered pickups from Ford and Ram.
2020 Cadillac XT5 gains turbo-4, safety hardware
The updated crossover sports a turbo-4 borrowed from the XT4 and more standard active safety features.
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
From Motor Authority:
How the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray achieves a sub-3-second 0-60 mph time
Engineering Explained breaks down how the new mid-engine Corvette Stingray accelerates nearly as fast as the outgoing ZR1.
2020 Audi S6 starts from $74,895, electric turbo comes standard
Audi's newest sport sedan boasts a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 with electric turbochargers powered by a mild-hybrid system.
Ford files trademarks for "Badlands" and "Adrenaline" names
The monikers could make their way onto F-150 pickups or SUVs soon as special editions.
California Air Resources Board chair Mary Nichols (via Twitter)
From Green Car Reports:
Automakers rebuff EPA mpg rollbacks, cut side deal with California
Four automakers—BMW, Honda, Ford, and VW—struck a deal with California regulators in a blow to pending EPA rollbacks.
Tesla CTO and battery mastermind JB Straubel exits
The longtime battery wiz will become a senior advisor to the electric automaker.
California could soon close one of the dirtiest diesel-emissions loopholes
The Golden State may check semis for emissions and issue fix-it tickets, closing a loophole in current regulations.
