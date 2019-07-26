2020 Chevrolet Silverado Duramax diesel delivers up to 33 mpg highway

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and its optional 3.0-liter Duramax inline-6 turbodiesel engine will deliver up to 33 mpg on the highway, according to the EPA. Chevy announced the ratings Thursday.

The brand said the diesel-powered light-duty pickup is rated to return 23 mpg in the city as well, but didn't supply combined fuel economy figures from the EPA. The final ratings aren't yet available by the EPA.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel

The 33 mpg highway figure should come with an asterisk though, since that's for two-wheel-drive pickups. Buyers who opt for four-wheel-drive models will manage figures of 29 mpg highway and 23 mpg city. Right now, that makes the 2020 Silverado the most fuel-efficient full-size diesel pickup on the market. The Ford F-150 diesel with its Powerstroke V-6 returns up to 30 mpg highway, while the current Ram 1500 Ecodiesel is rated at 27 mpg highway. Ram has already revealed a next-generation Ecodiesel V-6 but hasn't provided fuel economy details yet. The Fiat Chrysler truck division said it believes it will lead competitors in fuel economy.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel

With the Silverado diesel's mpg numbers, drivers will still find 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.

The brand has also positioned the diesel engine aggressively within the Silverado's engine portfolio. The inline-6 diesel will cost the same amount as an optional V-8. Trucks originally equipped with the 5.3-liter V-8 will have a $2,495 premium attached for the diesel engine. Models with the 2.7-liter turbo-4 will carry a $3,890 premium. The least expensive Silverado with the inline-6 diesel will ring in at $42,285.