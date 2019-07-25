Nissan Rogue Hybrid discontinued for 2020

The thriftier Nissan Rogue Hybrid will not return for the 2020 model year, The Car Connection confirmed this week.



A Nissan spokesman confirmed the hybrid crossover's final model year will be 2019. The 2020 Rogue lineup that is on sale at dealers nationwide does not include the frugal-minded model; buyers looking for added fuel economy will need to shop any remaining 2019 Rogue Hybrids.

2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Jan 2017

The crossover was rather tempting value for the price. The hybrid added an extra $1,260 to the crossover's price and returned fuel economy estimates of 33 mpg city, 35 highway, 34 combined for front-wheel-drive models and 31/34/33 mpg for all-wheel-drive versions. The least expensive Rogue Hybrid was the SV model, which cost $28,745. AWD was an extra $1,350. Buyers could also select the hybrid model in SL trim for $32,685 with AWD still adding the small premium. Rogue Hybrid SVs featured a power liftgate and upgraded infotainment system, while range-topping Hybrid SL models included leather upholstery and more active safety features.

2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid

With the model's demise, buyers will need to make do with the standard 2.5-liter inline-4 engine paired with a continuously variable transmission. The powertrain provides 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque, but fuel economy can't touch the Hybrid. Front-drive models are estimated to return 29 mpg combined, while all-wheel-drive models rate 27 mpg, according to the EPA.

A base 2020 Rogue starts at $26,245 and represents a small $180 price increase over last year's model.