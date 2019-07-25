Nissan Rogue Hybrid discontinued for 2020

2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid

2018 Nissan Rogue Hybrid

Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
July 25, 2019

The thriftier Nissan Rogue Hybrid will not return for the 2020 model year, The Car Connection confirmed this week.

A Nissan spokesman confirmed the hybrid crossover's final model year will be 2019. The 2020 Rogue lineup that is on sale at dealers nationwide does not include the frugal-minded model; buyers looking for added fuel economy will need to shop any remaining 2019 Rogue Hybrids.

2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Jan 2017

2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Jan 2017

The crossover was rather tempting value for the price. The hybrid added an extra $1,260 to the crossover's price and returned fuel economy estimates of 33 mpg city, 35 highway, 34 combined for front-wheel-drive models and 31/34/33 mpg for all-wheel-drive versions. The least expensive Rogue Hybrid was the SV model, which cost $28,745. AWD was an extra $1,350. Buyers could also select the hybrid model in SL trim for $32,685 with AWD still adding the small premium. Rogue Hybrid SVs featured a power liftgate and upgraded infotainment system, while range-topping Hybrid SL models included leather upholstery and more active safety features.

2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid

2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid

With the model's demise, buyers will need to make do with the standard 2.5-liter inline-4 engine paired with a continuously variable transmission. The powertrain provides 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque, but fuel economy can't touch the Hybrid. Front-drive models are estimated to return 29 mpg combined, while all-wheel-drive models rate 27 mpg, according to the EPA.

A base 2020 Rogue starts at $26,245 and represents a small $180 price increase over last year's model.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Honda makes Accord with Amazon, will Pilot Prime deliveries with secure Passport to your trunk Honda makes Accord with Amazon, will Pilot Prime deliveries with secure Passport to your trunk
Review update: The 2020 Kia Telluride is how you change brand perceptions Review update: The 2020 Kia Telluride is how you change brand perceptions
Audi Q3 Sportback revealed, but no US sales planned Audi Q3 Sportback revealed, but no US sales planned
2020 Cadillac XT5 gains turbo-4, safety hardware 2020 Cadillac XT5 gains turbo-4, safety hardware
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.