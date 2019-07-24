2020 Rogue makes entrance, manual transmission for Corvette makes exit, electric F-150 drags 500 tons: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Nissan Rogue receives the slightest of price increases

The 2020 Rogue will cost $180 more than the outgoing version when it goes on sale this year.

Audi Q3 Sportback revealed, but no US sales planned

The small crossover with a racy roofline isn't planned to go on sale in the U.S.

Honda makes Accord with Amazon, will Pilot Prime deliveries with secure Passport to your trunk

Amazon will offer in-trunk delivery to versions of the Accord, Insight, Pilot, Passport, and Odyssey vehicles.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

From Motor Authority:

Corvette chief engineer: No manual for C8, it's a dying business

The 2020 Chevy Corvette won't offer a manual transmission, and it's not likely to return anytime soon either.

Blaupunkt offers classic car radio packed with modern tech

Want the classic look, but with modern amenities? Blaupunkt revived a classic radio for sports cars.

Base 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray to boast 490 hp

The base Corvette will boast 490 hp that goes up to 495 hp with an optional exhaust.

Ford F-150 electric prototype ready to pull train full of F-150s (From YouTube video)

From Green Car Reports:

Electric Ford F-150 prototype shown towing a freight train

The electric F-150 prototype towed more than 1 million pounds in a promotional video for Ford.

Report: US Nissan Leaf owners to get update allowing subsequent fast charges

The update will let some versions of the Leaf recharge via fast-chargers in succession for long road trips.

Cheaper electric rates could hasten EV adoption in Northeastern states

Falling electric rates could spur EV adoption in the Northeast, where roughly 2 percent of car sales are electric cars.