2020 Nissan Rogue receives the slightest of price increases

For 2020, the Nissan Rogue will cost $180 more than before.

The tiny price bump for Nissan's popular crossover brings the starting price for a base Rogue S with front-wheel drive to $26,245. The figure includes a mandatory destination charge of $1,045. The Rogue lineup is unchanged from 2019 to 2020.

Moving up the trim hierarchy, the Rogue SV will start at $27,665 and the range-topping SL trim will cost $32,635 before other options. Adding all-wheel drive to the S, SV, or SL models increases the price by $1,350 across the board. Rogue SV and SL models are equipped with a suite of active safety features that include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and lane departure warning. Nissan's driver-assistance features, ProPilot Assist, is standard on Rogue SL and optional on Rogue SV.

READ THIS: NHTSA investigating Nissan Rogue over automatic emergency braking

Without changes, buyers will still find a familiar 2.5-liter inline-4 engine paired with a continuously variable transmission. When the driver steps on the accelerator, 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque is available. Fuel economy estimates for front-drive models are 29 mpg combined, while all-wheel-drive models rate 27 mpg, according to the EPA.

Nissan didn't mention the Rogue Hybrid, which may be discontinued for 2020. Nissan didn't immediately respond to questions about the Rogue Hybrid.

Each Rogue model boasts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility that runs through a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. Available features include a list of comforts such as a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, and memory settings for the driver's seat and side mirrors.

Nissan said the 2020 Rogue is on sale now at dealers nationwide. For those yearning for the Hybrid model, we'd wager there are a few of those left in the wild, too.