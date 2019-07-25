2020 Cadillac XT5 gains turbo-4, safety hardware

2020 Cadillac XT5
July 25, 2019

The 2020 Cadillac XT5 will boost its safety quotient for the new model year with a raft of new features, as well as a new powertrain.

The 2020 XT5 goes on sale later this summer with a new base engine, GM's 2.0-liter turbo-4 that's also found in the smaller Cadillac XT4 compact crossover. In the XT5, the engine puts out 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. No acceleration or fuel-economy estimates have been published, and neither has the price.

All XT5s for 2020 gain a suite of safety technology that had been unavailable or optional on the mid-size crossover SUV. Newly standard are LED headlights, forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and front parking sensors.

Also new for 2020: A rotary controller for the infotainment system, which adopts the latest user interface with cleaner menus and a more responsive touchscreen; wireless smartphone charging; more USB and USB-C ports; NFC phone pairing; and a night-vision camera.

All versions have a newly configured center console and heated front seats.

Options include a night-vision camera, a rear camera mirror, a surround-view camera system, and a head-up display—and GM's 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6.

The XT5 adds a new base Luxury edition for 2020, with the Premium Luxury and Sport models above it; the latter two offer a Platinum package of trim enhancements such as a sueded headliner. XT5 Luxury models get an updated front end and new 18-inch wheels, with a 20-inch option. Luxury and Premium Luxury versions have a retuned suspension, while the new XT5 Sport has GM's dual-clutch all-wheel-drive system and adaptive dampers, as well as 20-inch wheels and a quicker steering setup. Vehicles with the turbo-4 have electronically controlled braking, a system that modulates brake effort and feel through an electric motor rather than a hydraulic pump.

New interior themes add brown and black trim to some versions, and the 2020 XT5 offers a new Bose 14-speaker sound system with stylish metal speaker grilles.

The 2020 XT5 arrives hand in hand with the brand's newest crossover, the three-row 2020 Cadillac XT6.

2019
