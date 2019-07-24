Audi Q3 Sportback revealed, but no US sales planned

The Audi Q3 sub-compact crossover is getting a coupe-styled sibling in the form of the 2020 Audi Q3 Sportback. Alas, it won't make the journey to the U.S., however.

Audi's latest crossover SUV model debuted Wednesday with the coupe-like crossover looks we've come to know from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, but in a smaller package. Despite the compact footprint, the Q3 Sportback features the typical coupe-like low roofline with flat D-pillars and a spoiler. The design actually works to make the Q3 Sportback look longer than the standard Q3 crossover. Revised taillights are meant to give the crossover coupe more visual width.

2020 Audi Q3 Sportback

The exterior is the star of the show here since the powertrains and interior are taken directly from the regular Q3 crossover. Inside, the cabin is identical to the sub-compact crossover sold in the U.S. with a 10.25-inch (12.3-inch optional) digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch touchscreen display front and center. Under the hood, Audi will offer a gasoline and diesel engine: a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 227 horsepower and a 2.0-liter turbodiesel inline-4 with 148 hp. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic will be standard at launch, though a manual transmission will join the options list shortly after the first Q3 Sportbacks reach customers. Audi also plans to offer more powerful engines, including an electrified variant with a mild-hybrid system.

2020 Audi Q3 Sportback

The more rakish looks won't compromise interior space, either. With the seats folded down, 50 cubic feet of storage is available, and when it's time to load the back of the Q3 Sportback with goods, a hands-free liftgate is available.

2020 Audi Q3 Sportback

Both standard and available are a handful of active safety features such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure, blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, and park assist with a surround-view camera system.

While all of this may sound like the perfect model to complement the regular Q3 in the U.S., Audi previously confirmed the coupe-like crossover would not make the jump to North America. Instead, buyers will need to shop larger crossover coupe models or stick with the more traditional shape of the Q3.