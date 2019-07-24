Honda makes Accord with Amazon, will Pilot Prime deliveries with secure Passport to your trunk

Coming soon to a Honda trunk near you: Your Amazon package.

The automaker Tuesday announced a partnership with Amazon to deliver packages to select vehicles in select cities. The program follows a similar initiatives from General Motors, Ford, and Volvo to allow access to car owners' trunks for Amazon Prime deliveries.

The system requires HondaLink Remote Services-enabled cars, which is available on Touring versions of the 2018-2019 Accord, 2018-2019 Accord Hybrid, 2019-2020 Insight; and Touring and Elite versions of the 2019 Passport, 2019 Pilot, and 2018-2019 Honda Odyssey. HondaLink Remote Services costs $110 per year, after an initial 3-month trial. The service also requires registration to Amazon by Key, which is an app that links cars to Amazon Prime accounts to receive the packages.

So far, Honda says the service is available in 50 cities across the U.S., predominately major metro areas, except New York.

The trunk service requires that owners park within two blocks of a specified delivery address and select a 4-hour delivery window. Amazon uses GPS to locate the car before unlocking the trunk remotely. Once the package is delivered, the service locks the trunk and the owner is notified of the delivered package.

Users new to the service will receive a $10 Amazon gift card after their first successful delivery.

HondaLink Remote Services can lock, unlock, start, alert, and locate a vehicle equipped with its services. It can also alert users if the car has left a specific area, is traveling faster than a set speed, and help program navigation destination information.

Honda said the service will begin for interested owners immediately.