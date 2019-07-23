2020 Sonata Hybrid's fuel efficiency, 2020 Corvette's price efficiency, 2020 Cayenne Hybrid's electric efficiency: What's New @ The Car Connection

Green machine: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid debuts with solar roof for better fuel economy

The new hybrid sedan sports available solar panels on the roof to extend its range by more than 800 miles a year, according to the automaker.

2020 Kia Telluride is a Top Safety Pick, but only with certain headlights

IIHS officials gave the new three-row crossover top "Good" scores on all crash tests, but only rated top-of-the-line headlights as "Acceptable."

Nissan recalls 91K Titan pickup trucks for wiring short

The automaker said wiring harnesses near the alternator on gas-powered models may short and stall the engine or cause a fire.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

From Motor Authority:

How Chevrolet kept the 2020 Corvette C8 under $60,000

Three wonderful words kept the 2020 Chevy Corvette affordable for many drivers around the world: economy of scale.

Stay a night in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

My hotel room has a first name, it's O-S-C-A-R...

Florida Highway Patrol enlists 2019 Dodge Challenger as latest police cruiser

We wouldn't advise trying to outrun this guy on the highway.

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

From Green Car Reports:

First drive review: Is 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid electric enough?

The new Cayenne Hybrid has bigger batteries for a longer electric range, but does it bridge the gap to the coming Porsche Taycan well enough?

Honda plans larger, high-performance platform for US EVs

The large platform could produce a car with longer range than the electric city car that may be sold in the U.S.

What's your favorite EV ad so far this year? Take our Twitter poll

Green Car Reports wants to hear from readers: Are you not entertained by the new EV ads?