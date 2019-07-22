ProPilot 2.0 makes its debut, Jag confirms new crossover, VW wants to help cars better listen: What's New @ The Car Connection

Nissan ProPilot 2.0 driver assistance debuts in Japan, but won't be in the US for a while

Nissan in Japan debuted the latest generation of ProPilot Assist, but it's not likely to arrive Stateside for a while.

King of the garage: Cadillac's app can help find open parking spots

A new in-car app for Cadillacs can help drivers find and pay for parking spots ahead of arrival, because driving around lots is so last year.

Imagine a world without stoplights; IIHS says roundabouts may be safer than intersections

The insurance industry-funded group studied intersections in Washington and found that roundabouts reduced the number and severity of crashes.

2020 Jaguar XE

From Motor Authority:

Jaguar J-Pace SUV sharing Range Rover platform finally confirmed

The automaker confirmed plans to build an SUV that'll challenge the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, and BMW X5.

Deep dive: 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray's dual-clutch transmission

Learn more about the new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic in the 2020 Chevy Corvette.

Lexus customers the most loyal among luxury brands

Lexus owners don't stray too far from the fold, a J.D. Power study revealed.

Volkswagen Type 20 Microbus concept

From Green Car Reports:

Just ahead of electric-car push, voice systems are about to get much smarter

Automakers are working hard to help voice-controlled systems in cars better recognize natural-language commands.

CO2 emissions in US could fall again in 2019, federal agency projects

Carbon dioxide emissions could fall in 2019 and 2020, thanks to fewer coal power plants.

Faster shifts could make 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid more fun

A new transmission could make sedans like the new Sonata Hybrid more fun to drive in the future.