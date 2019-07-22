King of the garage: Cadillac's app can help find open parking spots

Cadillac Marketplace ParkWhiz parking app

Cadillac Marketplace ParkWhiz parking app

Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
July 22, 2019

Cadillac owners can now find parking and pay for a spot even before they arrive.

General Motors' luxury brand said Friday that ParkWhiz will be availalbe in the Cadillac Marketplace in-car app system. Marketplace provides owners a digital mall of apps to order food, reserve tables, and now pay for parking ahead of time.

Cadillac's app follows other luxury brands such as BMW that help drivers find parking spots before they arrive. In-car apps typically work with garages and other lots, although some cloud-based systems use data from other drivers to predict when spots will be available.

Owners will need to download the ParkWhiz app, create an account and add all the necessary details (including a payment method on file), and the app will be ready to go. Users can see details about a particular parking garage and even access their and exit pass with a few taps through the infotainment system. ParkWhiz operates in 250 cities across the U.S., which is hardly full coverage, but it's certainly a start.

ParkWhiz or any other apps from the Cadillac Marketplace (called the GM Marketplace on other GM-branded vehicles) don't require a smartphone. The Marketplace works separately from a user's cell phone or tablet and does not require in-car wi-fi either. Owners of 2017 and newer Cadillac cars can start to book parking now.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Ford, VW announce multibillion-dollar partnership for self-driving cars and electric cars Ford, VW announce multibillion-dollar partnership for self-driving cars and electric cars
Review update: The 2020 Kia Telluride is how you change brand perceptions Review update: The 2020 Kia Telluride is how you change brand perceptions
2020 Lincoln Navigator adds smartphone key, active safety features to luxury SUV 2020 Lincoln Navigator adds smartphone key, active safety features to luxury SUV
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 crossover and coupe put a new face on entry-level performance 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 crossover and coupe put a new face on entry-level performance
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.