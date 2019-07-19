2020 Chevy Corvette costs less than $60K, 2020 Legacy costs less than $24K, Livewire specs revealed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Subaru Legacy price undercuts competition at $23,645

The new Legacy arrives later this year with standard all-wheel drive, active safety features, and a price lower than most of its competitors.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid earns coveted Top Safety Pick+

The small, plug-in hybrid crossover won big in IIHS testing for crash safety.

Shifting away: Hyundai drops manual transmissions for 2020 Veloster Turbo, Elantra trims

Hyundai is moving more cars to automatic transmissions only next year, including some trims of its compact car and compact hatchback.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray arrives with mid-engine design, no manual, up to 495 hp

The mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette roared onto the stage Thursday in Southern California, a reveal 62 years in the making.

New 2020 Corvette has a trick to rev at stoplights, if owning mid-engine supercar isn't loud enough

How do you get more stares at a stoplight in a 2020 Corvette? Pull the paddles and rev as much as you like.

New mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray costs less than $60,000 to start

GM President Mark Reuss confirmed that the mid-engine car would have an affordable price when it goes on sale next year.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle

Harley-Davidson Livewire electric motorcycle range, performance specs revealed

The all-electric motorcycle has a range of 146 miles from its 15.5-kwh battery.



Toyota expands battery supply with CATL deal

Another supplier for the Japanese automaker could supply batteries for more upcoming hybrid and electric vehicles.

Choice of new BMW CEO solidifies automaker's electric plans

The former head of manufacturing for BMW is a proponent of electrified vehicles.