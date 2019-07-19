Shifting away: Hyundai drops manual transmissions for 2020 Veloster Turbo, Elantra trims

Two more Hyundai vehicles will be offered solely with automatic transmissions for the 2020 model year.

The South Korean brand said this week for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra and Veloster Turbo, their available 6-speed manual transmissions have been discontinued for both vehicles. The end of the manual transmission on the Veloster Turbo comes with an asterisk, however. The 6-speed manual will still be available on regular Turbo models. It will not be offered on the Turbo Ultimate model, however, which adds more technology features and a few premium goods like wireless phone charging and leather upholstered seats.

2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

The hotter Hyundai Veloster N also still sports the manual transmission.

Therefore, buyers will need to actually sacrifice a few premium items if he or she wants to row their own gears in a Veloster Turbo. Though, the regular Turbo model is still fairly well-equipped. Prices for the Veloster Turbo start at $26,330. A Turbo Ultimate trim rises to $27,580. Note, that's for the 2019 model year that came standard with the manual transmission. The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is currently a $1,500 option. We may see prices for the range-topping model climb closer to $30,000 with the transmission's discontinuation.

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Back to the more pedestrian Elantra, the end of the 6-speed manual option follows additional transmission shifts for the sedan. This past April, we learned the compact car would ditch its 6-speed automatic transmission in favor of a CVT. The new transmission makes the Elantra rather thrifty in some trims, with fuel economy as high as 35 mpg combined. Buyers could previously get a stick shift with the Elantra SE and Sport trims. The latter will now boast a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.