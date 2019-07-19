2020 Subaru Legacy price undercuts competition at $23,645

Sedan shoppers looking for all-wheel drive land at Subaru dealerships often. The Japanese brand will give rivals a run for their money as the 2020 Subaru Legacy will start at $23,645 when it goes on sale this year. All prices include a mandatory destination charge.

The base price reflects a minor $200 increase over the 2019 model and there's far more value packed in. All-wheel drive is standard on every model, but so is Subaru's EyeSight bundle of active safety features. Adaptive cruise control is even included. Split between base, Premium, Sport, and Limited, the 2020 Legacy follows closely in the 2020 Outback's trails. Those looking for the expanded utility of the wagon will be met with a $27,655 starting price.

Each of the trims listed features a 2.5-liter flat-4 engine that makes 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. A CVT is the only transmission option. Base models also receive two 7.0-inch touchscreens to handle infotainment and HVAC controls and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is also standard across the trim lineup.

2020 Subaru Legacy

Moving into the Premium trim adds a lot of most-wanted features such as heated seats, heated power-folding mirrors, and a windshield wiper de-icer as standard. Dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a power driver's seat are also standard. 2020 Legacy Premiums start at $25,895.

As the name implies, the Legacy Sport races things up a tad. Black 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, unique sport grille, and fog lights are all standard. Inside, two-tone cloth with red-accent stitching covers the seats. There are also some fake carbon-fiber accents for a little more racing charm. It'll cost $27,845 before other options for a Legacy Sport model.

2020 Subaru Legacy

Finally, the Limited model will set buyers back $30,645. Perforated leather seats, heated rear seats, and even more driver assistance features are all present. Every Legacy model save for the base car also gets Subaru's new tablet-style 11.6-inch touchscreen system for infotainment purposes.

Like the 2020 Outback, the Legacy will also be offered with a turbocharged engine and it shares the "XT" badge. Buyers can opt for a Legacy Limited XT with the 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 engine that makes 260 hp, which pushes the price to $35,095. More the most coin, buyers will find the new Legacy Touring model. Offered only with the turbocharged engine, it will cost $36,795 and also adds other comforts such as real nappa leather.

2020 Subaru Legacy

Rivals will have their work cut out for them. A base Honda Accord starts at $24,650 and Toyota's Camry costs $25,025. Neither offer all-wheel drive, either. Nissan will gladly sell buyers an AWD Altima, though the four-wheel traction starts at $26,245.