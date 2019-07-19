2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid earns coveted Top Safety Pick+

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid did all the right things for the IIHS to name it a Top Safety Pick+ this week, its highest honor.

Unlike the Top Safety Pick award, the Top Safety Pick+ requires a "Good" rating in each of the insurance industry-funded safety group's crash tests. The 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid did just that with a "Good" rating in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid - First Drive, Santa Barbara CA, Nov. 2019

Further, any vehicle needs to earn an "Advanced" or "Superior" rating for its front-crash prevention system to qualify for the IIHS award. Subaru's plug-in hybrid crossover earned a "Superior" rating and stopped crashes at both 12 mph and 25 mph. Better yet, the system is standard on every car.

The Crosstrek Hybrid's headlights performed very well in IIHS tests. There is only one set of headlights available: curve-adaptive LED lights with automatic high-beam assist. The units received a "Good" rating, as needed for the award.

The good news for buyers is there's no need to decipher options packages to see how they can actually purchase a Crosstrek Hybrid that earned the safety award. All of the essential gear the IIHS tested is standard equipment. Thus, shoppers will spend $35,970 on the plug-in hybrid crossover before other options and federal or state inentives. The powertrain provides 17 miles of pure electric driving and 90 MPGe.