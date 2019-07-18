New 2020 Outback gets price bump, Lexus GX gets tough, mild hybrids get a jolt? What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Subaru Outback costs $27,655, and the adventure is free

The new 2020 Outback costs $300 more than the outgoing model but features more tech and a quieter cabin.

2020 Cadillac CT5 costs $37,890 to start, more than $10,000 less than CTS

The new mid-size Cadillac sedan will undercut nearly every competitor, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 crossover and coupe put a new face on entry-level performance

Mercedes-Benz put an AMG face on the entry-level GLC 43 performance crossover and crossover coupe for 2020.

Lexus GXOR Concept

2020 Audi A8 gets predictive active suspension

Audi will trickle down the trick suspension from the S8 performance sedan to the full-size A8 for 2020.

Lexus GX gets tough off-road transformation

The luxury off-roader is used by some owners to go anywhere in class and comfort, so now Lexus built a concept to honor those GX fans.

Here's your first look at "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee" season 11

Jerry Seinfeld's hit series will feature Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogan, and others.

Continental 48V full hybrid system

Continental builds something greater from "mild" 48-volt foundation

Automotive supplier Continental says its developed a cheaper hybrid system that doesn't rely on high-voltage infrastructure that could make its way into more cars.

Seres EV startup postpones US launch amid downsizing

The electric car company formerly called SF Motors is tabling plans to bring its EV to the U.S.

Polestar 2 performance package cues Tesla Model 3 rivalry

Polestar is planning a performance package similar to the Model 3's in a bid for more buyers.