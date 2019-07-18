2020 Cadillac CT5 costs $37,890 to start, more than $10,000 less than CTS

Cadillac's latest luxury sedan has a comparatively affordable price. The 2020 Cadillac CT5 will hit dealers with a $37,890 price to start, including mandatory destination charges, which is far less than the CTS that it replaces, which costs $47,990 to start.

The sub-$40,000 cost will put buyers behind the wheel of a CT5 Luxury trim with rear-wheel drive. It's also the first time we've seen Cadillac bundle active safety equipment as standard gear on every model. The CT5 comes standard with automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, and a safety alert seat among other gadgets. Other features found with every CT5 are a 10-speed automatic transmission, a driver-selectable drive modes, a next-generation Cadillac infotainment system paired with a 10.0-inch touchscreen, and keyless entry.

2020 Cadillac CT5 Sport

For those looking for all-wheel drive, the CT5 offers the layout on every trim for a $2,600 premium. That brings the price to a CT5 Luxury with AWD to $40,490.

Bumping up to the CT5 Premium Luxury will cost $41,690 ($44,780 with AWD), and the CT5 Sport marks the most expensive CT5 in the hierarchy. Sport models will cost $42,690 and $45,290 with AWD; they also differentiate themselves from Luxury models with darker accents and less chrome, plus clear-lens taillights.

2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury

The prices Cadillac provided are for models equipped with the entry-level 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine. The luxury brand will also offer a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine, but Cadillac said prices for the CT5 with the more powerful engine will come in the future. Additional feature pricing for options like the brand's semi-autonomous Super Cruise highway driving system will also come later.

The pricing strategy is rather intriguing as the CT5 actually undercuts Cadillac's formerly smallest sedan, the ATS. Meanwhile, it's larger than rivals it competes with on the price sheet such as the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We'll also see Cadillac debut an even smaller sedan called the CT4 soon, which will likely follow a similar strategy. Look for the car to rival the likes of BMW 2-Series, Audi A3, and Mercedes-Benz A-Class but provide a value proposition to the equation.