2020 Subaru Outback costs $27,655, and the adventure is free

Subaru's biggest seller, the Outback, showed off its updated looks at the 2019 New York International Auto Show earlier this year and now we know the price.

Stepping into a 2020 Subaru Outback will set buyers back $27,655 to start and that includes a $1,010 destination charge, which is a $300 increase over the current 2019 model. The 2020 model promises a more refined interior and more power. All Outbacks include Subaru's EyeSight suite of active safety features, all-wheel drive, and a spacious interior. Base Outbacks get dual 7.0-inch touchscreens for infotainment and vehicle functions, but Premium and higher trims all get an 11.6-inch tablet-style touchscreen that looks slick. All models are compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2020 Subaru Outback

From the base model, the brand breaks trims into Premium, Limited, and Touring. Premium models will start at $29,905, the Limited models feature a $34,455 price tag, and the range-topping Touring trim will cost $38,355. Each of them, plus the base model, houses a 2.5-liter flat-4 engine, which is a Subaru hallmark. The powertrain now makes 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque and a CVT sends power to the four wheels. As for comforts, the Premium is a nice sweet spot with the All-Weather Package standard equipment. Buyers will find heated front seats, exterior mirrors, and a windshield wiper de-icer. The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and either silver or ivory stitching spices up the interior.

2020 Subaru Outback

Luxury and Touring trims add standard 18-inch wheels, power seats, a power liftgate, heated rear seats, keyless access, and reverse automatic emergency braking. Exclusive to the Touring trim is nappa leather and ventilated front seats.

Gone for the new model year is Subaru's flat-6 engine in favor of turbocharged power. Models with the turbo engine feature XT badging and boast a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 engine that makes 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. The engine is only available on Limited and Touring models, and the latter adds dual exhaust outlets to differentiate it from other Outbacks.

2020 Subaru Outback

However, Subaru has crafted a Goldilocks model that may appeal to buyers looking for more power. While the Limited XT and Touring XT models will cost $38,755 and $40,705, a new Outback Onyx Edition XT also features the more powerful engine. At $35,905 it also receives some of the premium goodies like heated seats and power liftgate, but it also a special water-repellent upholstery that covers the seats.

Look for the 2020 Outback at dealers later this year and our first drive in the near future.