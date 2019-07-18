2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 crossover and coupe put a new face on entry-level performance

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 is a 'tweener performance crossover—stuffed between the GLC-Class and ultra-hot GLC63—and now looks the part. With a round of updates, shoppers looking for a speedier SUV will have a few more reasons to put the AMG-tuned vehicles on their test drive lists.

Both the standard GLC 43 and its coupe cousin receive a few minor styling changes compared to their regular Mercedes-Benz counterparts. Notably, they include an AMG-specific grille, new front bumper, dual tailpipes at the rear, and redesigned LED headlights. Neither model strays too far from the regular GLC or GLC coupe, but the AMG touches gently race up the exterior.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

The interior takes on a sportier charm, too, with AMG-specific digital gauges, a host of red accents throughout, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and aluminum trim accents. Buyers can opt for an optional AMG Drive Unit steering wheel selector if they want to be a Formula One driver for the weekend. The unit adds a round controller with a display below the steering wheel spoke for quicker control of drive modes.

The latest Mercedes-Benz infotainment system is ported over to the GLC43, complete with natural voice recognition; drivers control the system with the "Hey Mercedes" command and the system is pretty gifted at understanding natural sentences.

Like the regular GLC-Class, the AMG models adopt the 12.3-inch instrument cluster ahead of the driver and the 10.3-inch touchscreen atop the center stack.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43

With the mild styling and feature updates, Mercedes-AMG didn't forget about the power. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 makes 385 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, a bump of 23 hp. Both the regular crossover and crossover coupe take 4.7 seconds to reach 60 mph from a standstill. The wheel and tire package limits the top speed to 130 mph, but optional 21-inch wheels and summer tires will let drivers push the GLC 43 to 155 mph. A 9-speed automatic is standard and power flows to all four wheels. The all-wheel-drive system is rear biased for a racier feel in tight corners.

We'll see pricing for the refreshed AMG models later this year before both SUVs launch toward the end of 2019.