Wagon woes: VW Golf Alltrack, SportWagen to end production

The end is nigh for two niche Volkswagen models.

In a Wednesday announcement, VW said it will end production of the Golf Alltrack and SportWagen models for the U.S. market. Both models are currently made at the automaker's Puebla, Mexico, factory where production of the Beetle ended last week. VW cited declining wagon sales in favor of crossovers and SUVs in the U.S. market as the major factor in the decision. Still, it promised its forthcoming crop of new SUVs—it has three new models coming in the next two years—will provide alternatives to the wagons.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

The Golf Alltrack sports standard all-wheel drive, a 1.8-liter turbo-4 engine, and has an optional manual transmission. Its slightly raised ground clearance over the Sportwagon (6.9 inches total) also makes it suitable for some light off-road activities. The Alltrack costs $28,890 in base form, while it's still around.

2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

The lower version of the Alltrack is, for now, the Golf SportWagen. Offered in front- and all-wheel-drive forms, the standard wagon comes with a 1.4-liter turbo-4 engine. AWD models use the Alltrack's 1.8-liter turbo-4. Here, a manual transmission is still offered, too. The Golf SportWagen costs at least $26,390 before discounts.

SUVs are now more than 50 percent of VW's total sales in the U.S., which makes it difficult to imagine either wagon model returning save for a massive market shift. It leaves the Buick Regal TourX and Subaru Outback to vie for wagon customers' hard-earned dollars. Production will continue into December 2019 when VW plans for its final Golf SportWagen and Alltrack models to leave the factory.