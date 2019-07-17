2020 Acura MDX price increase, Lotus Evija electric hypercar, Lexus in-wheel electric motors: What's New @ The Car Connection

Acura MDX luxury crossover is $100 more expensive for 2020

For the 2020 model year, everything stays the same for the Acura MDX crossover, except the price.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross earns IIHS award

The IIHS has given consumers one more reason to consider the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross crossover: its safety.

2020 Buick Encore Review

The 2020 Buick Encore is a pint-sized crossover SUV that checks many boxes for an urban runabout but lacks the refinement, safety features, and value of some rivals.

Lotus Evija electric hypercar

From Motor Authority:

Move over Bugatti: Lotus Evija electric hypercar proves the British outfit means business

On Tuesday in London, Lotus revealed the Evija (pronounced "ee-vi-ya") and made sure the world's top sports car companies know one thing: the Brits mean business.

Porsche: More powerful 718 Cayman GT4 RS is possible

If the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 doesn't seem like enough, know the German marque didn't throw every ounce of performance at the car just yet.

Audi marks 25 years of RS badge

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first Audi RS model, the RS 2 Avant, and the German brand marked the milestone with a trip down memory lane.

2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series

From Green Car Reports:

Lexus developing electric-car platform, considering in-wheel motors

Electric cars are winning over even the most skeptical of automakers. Put Lexus on that list now.

Trump administration freezes fines for fuel-economy violations

The EPA hasn't yet released its final ruling on a proposal to freeze fuel economy standards. However, a different federal agency—NHTSA—has finalized a rule to freeze fines on automakers who exceed the standards.

Next-generation Fiat 500e electric car arrives for Europe in 2020

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced plans to build up to 80,000 copies of a new electric Fiat 500 at the company's Mirafiori, Italy, factory starting in 2020.