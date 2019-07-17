Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross earns IIHS award

The IIHS has given consumers reason to consider the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross crossover: its safety.

The Eclipse Cross walked away from the insurance industry-funded safety group's barrage of tests with a Top Safety Pick award, though that's shy of the Top Safety Pick+ honor. To earn a Top Safety Pick, a vehicle must score a "Good" rating in all subtests including small-overlap and head restraint tests, with all tests rated "Acceptable" or better. In this case, Mitsubishi's crossover model aced the crash tests with a "Good" rating in each.

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The Eclipse Cross' front-crash prevention system earned "Superior" marks, though it is not standard. When equipped, the crossover avoided crashes at 12 mph and 25 mph. The IIHS must rate the prevention system either "Advanced" or "Superior" to qualify for a Top Safety Pick.

Like many other vehicles tested by the IIHS, the Eclipse Cross has room to improve—specifically, its headlights. The best-rated headlights offered with the Eclipse Cross are LED units equipped on SEL trims. The safety group rated them "Acceptable," which is good enough for the Top Safety Pick award. "Good" headlights would have given the model a Top Safety Pick+. An optional Touring package also adds high-beam assist, which flicks the high beams on automatically when possible, but the system didn't do enough to boost the Eclipse Cross' final rating. All other headlight options for the crossover were given a "Poor" rating.

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

The base 2019 Eclipse Cross costs $24,975 with destination. To buy a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross with the award-winning configuration, buyers must first select the SEL trim. That costs $29,765 with the mandatory destination charge. The Touring Package adds the front-crash prevention system for another $2,500.