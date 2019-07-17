Acura MDX luxury crossover is $100 more expensive for 2020

For the 2020 model year, everything stays the same for the Acura MDX crossover, except the price.

Buyers will need to shell out just a little more to step into a base MDX. Honda's luxury brand said in a Tuesday release the 2020 MDX will cost $45,395 after a $995 destination charge. Those looking for added fuel efficiency will need to spend $53,895 for the MDX Sport Hybrid. The new prices reflect a $100 increase.

The 2020 MDX costs considerably less than other three-row luxury crossover vehicles. Close rivals of the MDX include the Audi Q7 and BMW X5; A loaded MDX approaches the $54,495 base price of a Q7 and falls far short of the X5's $61,695 price tag. The Volvo XC90 is closer; its base model costs $49,340.

The 2020 MDX has a 3.5-liter V-6 and 9-speed automatic. Active safety features are standard on every MDX. All-wheel drive is an option, as is an A-Spec appearance package. The EPA estimates fuel economy estimates at 23 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive models, 21 mpg for MDX A-Spec variants, and 22 mpg for those equipped with all-wheel drive.

The MDX Sport Hybrid swaps out the 3.5-liter V-6 engine for a 3.0-liter V-6 and three-motor system with standard all-wheel drive. Although it's the most efficient MDX model, it's also the most powerful. The regular MDX gets by with 290 horsepower, yet the Sport Hybrid mixes things up with 321 hp and 289 pound-feet of torque. Here, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission handles shifting duties.

A new MDX may make its debut before the end of the year.