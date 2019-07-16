2020 Insight gets a small price bump, 2020 Corvette gets Stingray name, Tesla drops base models: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Honda Insight hybrid sedan gets $135 price bump, efficiency stays the same

The new Honda Insight sedan will cost incrementally more in base versions, but its estimated fuel economy won't change at all.

Sticking around, VW redesigns 6-speed manual transmission

VW redesigned its 6-speed manual for multiple cars sold around the world, a signal that the manual transmission isn't yet dead.

2019 Subaru Outback and Legacy models recalled for faulty welds

A small number of sedans or wagons could be replaced entirely for the defect.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray badge

From Motor Authority:

Confirmed: Mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8's name is Stingray

The mid-engine Corvette will carry forward the name from the current generation car, which was revived after decades.

GM trademarks "Zora" name once again

Chevy trademarked the moniker—the name of the Corvette's godfather—fueling speculation that a special version of the sports car could appear.

Japan's Nissan Skyline finally loses its Infiniti badge

The Skyline is related to the Infiniti Q50 sold in the U.S.

2019 Tesla Model X

From Green Car Reports:

With portable EV fast chargers, could backup juice be as easy as pizza delivery?

One company is working to make on-the-go charging for electric vehicles accessible.

Tesla drops base Model S and X, again, in latest model-line shakeup

The all-electric automaker dropped the base versions of its full-size sedan and crossover after federal incentives for their cars were halved again.

Would solar cells add value to your EV? Take our Twitter poll

We want to know: Are solar panels on electric cars worth the money for a little extra range?