2019 Subaru Outback and Legacy models recalled for faulty welds

A small number of 2019 Subaru Outback and its sedan cousin, the Subaru Legacy, will be recalled.

According to information Subaru filed with the NHTSA on July 11, the Japanese automaker is recalling 2,107 Outback and Legacy models. Legacy sedans and Outback wagons share a similar skeleton and are produced at the same production facility.

The recall involves the vehicles' structures, specifically, spot welds located on the duct below the cowl panel. These areas may have been improperly applied, which affects the vehicles' structural integrity. With the potentially compromised welds, the Outback and Legacy may not provide optimal safety conditions in the event of a crash. Reduced strength in the vehicles' structure increases the risk of injury in a crash.

2019 Subaru Legacy

Owners of the affected vehicles may receive new vehicles, if needed. Subaru said in its filings that owners will need to bring their vehicle in for inspection at a dealership. There, a technician will check the spot welds and determine if they've been properly applied. If they have not, the automaker said dealers will either fix the issue, or buy the car back.

Outback and Legacy owners have likely begun receiving recall notices in the mail now as the campaign officially starts on July 26.