2020 Honda Insight hybrid sedan gets $135 price bump, efficiency stays the same

The mighty frugal Honda Insight returns for the 2020 model year, though shoppers will be met with a $135 price hike.

Honda said on Monday the hybrid sedan will cost $23,860 after a $930 destination charge. Aside from a new Platinum White Pearl exterior color available, no options or standard features change for the 2020 model year. Those kicking the tires on a 2020 Insight will find a 1.5-liter inline-4 and 96-kw electric motor that make 151 horsepower and return 52 mpg combined, save for the Touring trim. The fanciest of Insights boasts EPA-estimated ratings of 48 mpg combined. In our first test of the Insight, not only did we see 55 mpg, the hybrid sedan returned the impressive figure in the Touring trim.

2019 Honda Insight

At $23,860, the 2020 Insight remains priced very competitively against the Toyota Prius. A new Prius will set buyers back $24,700 with a $930 destination charge with EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of 52 mpg combined. At Toyota, the brand will gladly sell buyers an all-wheel-drive Prius, though there's a fuel economy penalty for the extra traction. EPA estimates slip to 48 mpg combined. For those looking to maximize frugality, the Prius is also offered in an Eco trim, which sees fuel economy rise to 53 mpg combined.

Those seeking one more ride for a full comparative set will likely find themselves also shopping the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. With an estimated 58 mpg combined, the Ioniq undercuts both the Insight and Prius slightly at $23,330 after destination. Of course, options and various packages will see prices for each hybrid sedan rise.

A 2020 Insight EX, the mid-range model, will cost $25,240 and the range-topping Touring model will cost $29,270. Insight buyers will find a suite of active safety equipment standard on every trim, as are LED headlights and keyless ignition.