2020 Chrysler Voyager starts low, Aston Martin Valkyrie aims high, classic Mini with an EV twist: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Chrysler Voyager
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
July 15, 2019

2020 Chrysler Voyager van will cost $28,480

The revived Chrysler Voyager minivan costs less than rivals from Toyota and Honda, but lacks standard active safety features found on many other vans.

2020 Lincoln Navigator adds smartphone key, active safety features to luxury SUV

Lincoln's luxury hauler adds new standard features including heated and cooled front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, and smartphone-based digital key.

Ford recalling 8K Ranger pickups for seat belt defect

Some extended-cab pickups may have faulty passenger-side seat belts that need to be replaced.

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype

From Motor Authority:

Aston Martin Valkyrie hits the track for first time

The exclusive hypercar hit the track for the first time at Silverstone ahead of its delivery to eager buyers, beginning later this year.

Tesla to retrofit self-driving computer chip into older cars

Owners of some older Tesla models can get updated hardware in their cars that includes cloud processing for the automaker's driver-assistance hardware.

Here's the new C8 mid-engine Chevy Corvette Stingray's steering wheel and exhaust note

Chevy released pictures of the Corvette's new steering wheel and audio of the exhaust note ahead of the car's debut later this week.

Classic Mini Cooper electric conversion by Swind

Classic Mini Cooper electric conversion by Swind

From Green Car Reports:

Brake issue is pausing sales of popular Toyota hybrids overseas, not in US

Toyota in Australia has temporarily stopped sales of some hybrid models to fix a brake issue, but officials say cars sold in the U.S. aren't affected.

Union hack: British company offers electric classic Mini conversion

The iconic, classic British minicar is getting a new electrified life from conversion experts in the U.K.

VW holds battery suppliers tight amid anticipated shortages

Volkswagen is working to keep suppliers ready for the automaker's global push.

