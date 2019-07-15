2020 Chrysler Voyager van will cost $28,480

For 2020, the Chrysler Voyager minivan returns and we know it will hit dealership lots with a starting price of $28,480, which includes destination.

Prices come from early ordering guides reported Wednesday CarsDirect. The $28,240 figure nets buyers a Voyager L base model, while the LX sees the price climb to $31,290. An LXi model is available for fleets only.

The sub-$30,000 price point for the Voyager undercuts rivals from Toyota and Honda. The least-expensive Toyota Sienna costs $32,345 with a mandatory destination charge, while a Honda Odyssey rings in at $31,285. The Kia Sedona, which starts at $28,640, is closest to the Voyager.

The Chrysler Pacifica costs $28,730 to start, though prices climb to $47,290 and the Pacifica is available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain not available on the Voyager. The Voyager aims for value-minded family shoppers, although it doesn't offer the same active safety technology standard on the Pacfica. Blind-spot warning and parking assist will be as far as the Voyager goes and the features are not standard equipment.

Standard features for every Voyager include cloth upholstery, 17-inch wheels, second-row bench seats, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment. Stepping up to the LX model graces the minivan with a softer suspension tune, 17-inch aluminum wheels, three-zone climate control, and second-row bucket seats. Chrysler's nifty Stow 'n Go seats aren't on the Voyager's options list, but they're standard on every Pacifica.