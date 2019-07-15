2020 Chrysler Voyager van will cost $28,480

2020 Chrysler Voyager
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
July 15, 2019

For 2020, the Chrysler Voyager minivan returns and we know it will hit dealership lots with a starting price of $28,480, which includes destination.

Prices come from early ordering guides reported Wednesday CarsDirect. The $28,240 figure nets buyers a Voyager L base model, while the LX sees the price climb to $31,290. An LXi model is available for fleets only.

2020 Chrysler Voyager

2020 Chrysler Voyager

The sub-$30,000 price point for the Voyager undercuts rivals from Toyota and Honda. The least-expensive Toyota Sienna costs $32,345 with a mandatory destination charge, while a Honda Odyssey rings in at $31,285. The Kia Sedona, which starts at $28,640, is closest to the Voyager.

2020 Chrysler Voyager

2020 Chrysler Voyager

The Chrysler Pacifica costs $28,730 to start, though prices climb to $47,290 and the Pacifica is available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain not available on the Voyager. The Voyager aims for value-minded family shoppers, although it doesn't offer the same active safety technology standard on the Pacfica. Blind-spot warning and parking assist will be as far as the Voyager goes and the features are not standard equipment.

Standard features for every Voyager include cloth upholstery, 17-inch wheels, second-row bench seats, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment. Stepping up to the LX model graces the minivan with a softer suspension tune, 17-inch aluminum wheels, three-zone climate control, and second-row bucket seats. Chrysler's nifty Stow 'n Go seats aren't on the Voyager's options list, but they're standard on every Pacifica.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Buick Enclave arrives with new Sport Touring trim, power massagers 2020 Buick Enclave arrives with new Sport Touring trim, power massagers
2020 Lincoln Navigator adds smartphone key, active safety features to luxury SUV 2020 Lincoln Navigator adds smartphone key, active safety features to luxury SUV
Ford, VW announce multibillion-dollar partnership for self-driving cars and electric cars Ford, VW announce multibillion-dollar partnership for self-driving cars and electric cars
First all-electric Mini Cooper SE debuts: 181 horsepower, about 114 miles of range First all-electric Mini Cooper SE debuts: 181 horsepower, about 114 miles of range
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.