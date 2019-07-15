Ford recalling 8K Ranger pickups for seat belt defect

2019 Ford Ranger
Sean Szymkowski Sean Szymkowski Contributor
July 15, 2019

Some 2019 Ford Ranger pickups will be recalled for a seat belt defect.

The automaker said Friday it will recall 7,580 Ranger extended-cab models for a right-front seat belt assembly issue. The recall only affects Ranger SuperCab models. Trucks that feature the faulty seat belts may not hold passengers in place properly in a crash, which may increase the risk for an injury.

Ford added it's not aware of reports involving any injuries surrounding the new recall.

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

It's the second large-scale recall for Ford's reborn mid-size pickup. Earlier this year, Ford also recalled 2,500 models for a rollaway risk. A bad transmission shift cable bracket could allow the transmission to slip into another gear different from what the driver selects.

Recalls notwithstanding, the 2019 Ranger rates well among its rivals for safety. In IIHS testing, the pickup earned top marks in every crash test save for one area. Headlights also let the vehicle down, but vehicle lighting remains a sore spot for many new cars in IIHS testing.

For the latest recall, owners will be instructed to bring their Ranger to a dealership. There, a technician will inspect the right-front seat belt, and if the defect is present, owners will receive a new seat belt assembly for free. Ford didn't provide a timeline for when the recall will start but owners should expect to see notices in their mailboxes soon.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Lincoln Navigator adds smartphone key, active safety features to luxury SUV 2020 Lincoln Navigator adds smartphone key, active safety features to luxury SUV
Ford, VW announce multibillion-dollar partnership for self-driving cars and electric cars Ford, VW announce multibillion-dollar partnership for self-driving cars and electric cars
First all-electric Mini Cooper SE debuts: 181 horsepower, about 114 miles of range First all-electric Mini Cooper SE debuts: 181 horsepower, about 114 miles of range
2020 Buick Enclave arrives with new Sport Touring trim, power massagers 2020 Buick Enclave arrives with new Sport Touring trim, power massagers
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.