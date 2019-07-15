Ford recalling 8K Ranger pickups for seat belt defect

Some 2019 Ford Ranger pickups will be recalled for a seat belt defect.

The automaker said Friday it will recall 7,580 Ranger extended-cab models for a right-front seat belt assembly issue. The recall only affects Ranger SuperCab models. Trucks that feature the faulty seat belts may not hold passengers in place properly in a crash, which may increase the risk for an injury.

Ford added it's not aware of reports involving any injuries surrounding the new recall.

2019 Ford Ranger

It's the second large-scale recall for Ford's reborn mid-size pickup. Earlier this year, Ford also recalled 2,500 models for a rollaway risk. A bad transmission shift cable bracket could allow the transmission to slip into another gear different from what the driver selects.

Recalls notwithstanding, the 2019 Ranger rates well among its rivals for safety. In IIHS testing, the pickup earned top marks in every crash test save for one area. Headlights also let the vehicle down, but vehicle lighting remains a sore spot for many new cars in IIHS testing.

For the latest recall, owners will be instructed to bring their Ranger to a dealership. There, a technician will inspect the right-front seat belt, and if the defect is present, owners will receive a new seat belt assembly for free. Ford didn't provide a timeline for when the recall will start but owners should expect to see notices in their mailboxes soon.