2020 Lincoln Navigator adds smartphone key, active safety features to luxury SUV

The SUV with an old-school take on luxury has learned some new tricks.

On Monday, Lincoln announced that its 2020 Navigator would add as standard a smartphone-based key and a suite of active safety features including blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and active lane control.

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator will go on sale in November, but the automaker didn't say if it would cost more than the 2019 Navigator, which started at $75,145, including destination.

Lincoln also announced Monday a Monochromatic Trim line available on Navigator Reserve models, that pares the exterior colors to white or black SUVs and streamlines the interior for a "minimalist color trend," according to the automaker. Lincoln didn't say how much the appearance package would add to the bottom line, although hardly anything is cheap on the seven-passenger vehicle.

2020 Lincoln Navigator

The Navigator is the largest SUV offered by Lincoln and a flagship for the brand. It was redesigned for the 2018 model year and ushered in a wave of luxury SUVs for the automaker that includes the Aviator, Nautilus, and Corsair. The Navigator is mechanically related to the Ford Expedition.

Like the Expedition, the Navigator is available in short- or long-wheelbase variants, but Lincoln piles on luxury touches throughout the cabin. The 2020 Navigator also adds standard heated and cooled front seats, power running boards, and a wireless phone charger.

Last year, the Navigator was available in Standard, Select, Reserve, and Black Label editions, with long wheelbase versions available in all but the base standard trim. Although the SUV started close to $76,000, fully loaded, Black Label models cost more than six figures.

The Navigator typically competes against the Cadillac Escalade, Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, and Land Rover Range Rover for luxury SUV buyers.