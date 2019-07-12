Diesel Equinox discontinued, VW-Ford tie-up on AVs and EVs, best deals for green cars: What's New @ The Car Connection

Chevy shelves slow-selling diesel Equinox model for 2020

The diesel-powered Chevrolet Equinox won't return due to relatively low fuel costs and a high premium for the optional engine.

BMW and Daimler announce partnership for self-driving cars

The two automakers aim for a semi self-driving car to hit the road around 2024.

Drivers ed isn't enough for new drivers, Volvo report finds

More than half of respondents said current testing levels wasn't enough to prepare new drivers, and many thought driver's ed in public schools would be a good idea.

Ford-VW partnership

From Motor Authority:

VW to share EV platform with Ford, invest in self-driving tech firm Argo AI

VW and Ford announced a plan Friday to invest in self-driving startup Argo AI and to produce electric vehicles with VW's modular architecture.

2020 Polestar 2 will offer punchier Performance Package

The electric automaker will offer a spicier take on its second car, following the Polestar 1 performance coupe.

Photos of potential Acura flagship sedan and redesigned MDX may have just leaked

The next steps for Honda's luxury arm may have leaked online in photos of a sedan and crossover.

2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium

From Green Car Reports:

Best deals on plug-in, hybrid, and electric cars for July 2019

Incentives on green cars are plentiful from automakers—even before tax credits are factored in.

LG Chem looks for location for second US battery factory

The battery supplier is considering sites in Tennessee or Kentucky for a new factory.

Capitol Hill Democrats declare "climate emergency"

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, among others, have declared an emergency to reverse climate change.