Chevy shelves slow-selling diesel Equinox model for 2020

Chevy won't sell a turbodiesel-powered Equinox crossover for 2020, the automaker confirmed this week.

Chevrolet spokesman Kevin Kelly told The Car Connection on Thursday that the slow-selling model won't return.

"We did discontinue the diesel engine option in the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox due to low demand," Kelly said in a statement.

The Chevy Equinox offered a 1.6-liter turbodiesel for two model years in the crossover that returned 28 mpg city, 38 highway, 32 combined, according to the EPA. Ultimately, high prices for that engine and low appetite for diesel-powered vehicles turned too many buyers away. The optional diesel engine cost $2,400 more than the base engine and General Motors initially signaled that it'd only scrap all-wheel-drive versions of the crossover for 2020.

Now, it appears the turbodiesel won't return at all. The related GMC Terrain also offered the same turbodiesel under its hood, although a spokeswoman for GMC didn't immediately comment on that model's future.

Like the Chevy Cruze hatchback and sedan that once offered optional diesel powertrains, diesel engines in small cars may be a thing of the past. It's unclear if buyers are still reeling for Volkswagen's widespread cheating scandal or if the high initial cost and slow payback are culprits.

Buyers interested in a diesel-powered crossover have one remaining option: the Mazda CX-5 will arrive with a diesel engine after a long wait. The crossover was revealed in April at the 2019 New York International Auto Show and the automaker promised it would go on sale before the end of the year. Unlike the diesel-powered Equinox and Terrain, the CX-5's diesel engine is reserved for top models and will cost more than $42,000 when it arrives.

The EPA rates the Mazda CX-5 diesel at a comparatively unimpressive 27/30/28 mpg.