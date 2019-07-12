Chevy shelves slow-selling diesel Equinox model for 2020

2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
July 12, 2019

Chevy won't sell a turbodiesel-powered Equinox crossover for 2020, the automaker confirmed this week.

Chevrolet spokesman Kevin Kelly told The Car Connection on Thursday that the slow-selling model won't return.

"We did discontinue the diesel engine option in the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox due to low demand," Kelly said in a statement.

The Chevy Equinox offered a 1.6-liter turbodiesel for two model years in the crossover that returned 28 mpg city, 38 highway, 32 combined, according to the EPA. Ultimately, high prices for that engine and low appetite for diesel-powered vehicles turned too many buyers away. The optional diesel engine cost $2,400 more than the base engine and General Motors initially signaled that it'd only scrap all-wheel-drive versions of the crossover for 2020.

Now, it appears the turbodiesel won't return at all. The related GMC Terrain also offered the same turbodiesel under its hood, although a spokeswoman for GMC didn't immediately comment on that model's future.

Like the Chevy Cruze hatchback and sedan that once offered optional diesel powertrains, diesel engines in small cars may be a thing of the past. It's unclear if buyers are still reeling for Volkswagen's widespread cheating scandal or if the high initial cost and slow payback are culprits.

Buyers interested in a diesel-powered crossover have one remaining option: the Mazda CX-5 will arrive with a diesel engine after a long wait. The crossover was revealed in April at the 2019 New York International Auto Show and the automaker promised it would go on sale before the end of the year. Unlike the diesel-powered Equinox and Terrain, the CX-5's diesel engine is reserved for top models and will cost more than $42,000 when it arrives.

The EPA rates the Mazda CX-5 diesel at a comparatively unimpressive 27/30/28 mpg.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Buick Enclave arrives with new Sport Touring trim, power massagers 2020 Buick Enclave arrives with new Sport Touring trim, power massagers
First all-electric Mini Cooper SE debuts: 181 horsepower, about 114 miles of range First all-electric Mini Cooper SE debuts: 181 horsepower, about 114 miles of range
Ford, VW announce multibillion-dollar partnership for self-driving cars and electric cars Ford, VW announce multibillion-dollar partnership for self-driving cars and electric cars
Most 2020 Mini Cooper models get $1,500 price bump, some get huge power bump Most 2020 Mini Cooper models get $1,500 price bump, some get huge power bump
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.